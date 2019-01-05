Man used cellphone, mirror to record women in dressing rooms at mall, police say

KENNESAW, Ga. - Police say an accused peeping Tom used a mirror and phone to record unsuspecting women in dressing rooms at a Kennesaw, Georgia, clothing store.
It happened inside Forever 21 at the Town Center Mall.
A parent first spotted a man, later identified as Juan Carlos Hernandez, 22, filming her daughter and then she told an employee, who helped kick Hernandez out of the store. The employee called the police.
Officers said they secured the mirror, the phone and a confession.
According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hernandez “willingly admitted to recording customers ... with the intent of viewing said patrons in their underwear.”
WSB reported that jail records show Hernandez has remained in the Cobb County Jail since last week.
Police did not disclose any information about the victims.
Hernandez faces felony charges of peeping Tom and possessing tools used to commit a crime.
While a Cobb County judge set his bond at $10,000, he is being held in the county jail while U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials investigate his immigration status. According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Hernandez was born in Mexico.
