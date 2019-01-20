Man wants $150K donation returned after church leader charged with molestation

A man who donated $150,000 to build a new church school in Kansas is suing for his money after the church founder was charged with fondling three children, The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday.
Joseph Layne filed suit Monday in Johnson County District Court against the Oaklawn Christian School in Shawnee and its founders, Dennis Creason and his wife, Robin Creason, the newspaper reported.
Layne is seeking the return of his money, along with interest and attorney’s fees, the Star reported.
Dennis Creason was arrested in August and remains jailed in Johnson County. He faces nine counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
The criminal charges stem from alleged incidents involving children at the school run by the church, the Star reported.
According to the newspaper, Layne was a member of the church in June 2017 when Dennis Creason asked for money to help construct a new building for the school. Layne then donated $150,000.
In March 2018, Dennis Creason told church members that Oaklawn had spent $75,000 of the donation to buy lumber for the new building. But according to the lawsuit, no lumber was ever delivered. Creason was arrested and charged before any major construction had begun, the Star reported, citing court records.
According to the lawsuit, the school did not open for the 2018 fall semester and does not intend to continue operating or build the new school, the newspaper reported.
