Man who attacked McDonald's worker in dispute over straws gets jail time, banned from restaurant

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A judge sentenced a Florida man who attacked a female McDonald’s employee and then was pummeled by her in a dispute over a straw to jail, issued him a fine and ordered him to not have any contact with the victims.
Daniel Taylor, 40, pleaded no contest to two counts of battery, and a judge on Feb. 26 sentenced him to 60 days in jail and a fine of more than $1,600. He was credited with already serving 58 days, according to court documents.
Video of the incident, which quickly went viral, shows Taylor reaching over the restaurant counter after he couldn’t find a straw. The city had recently passed a law requiring restaurants to make plastic straws available by request.
In the video, Taylor starts yelling at employee Yasmine James, 20, before grabbing her around her neck; however, she fights back, throwing a few quick punches to Taylor’s face.
Although it was not caught on video, as Taylor was being escorted from the restaurant, he struck another employee, Tateona Bell, 23.
