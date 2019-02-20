Man who confronted ex-girlfriend on Valentine's Day fatally shot by her date

A New Jersey man killed when he entered his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Valentine’s Day, allegedly was shot by a man the woman was dating, NJ.com reported.
Donte Demunguia, 24, of Absecon, was found at the bottom of the stairs of an apartment in Harrington, Delaware, with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to the Delaware State Police.
Authorities said Devon Emfinger, 25, of Aberdeen, Maryland, who had met the 24-year-old woman on a dating app, was in the apartment when Demunguia entered, the Delaware News Journal reported.
According to police, Demunguia and the woman had a confrontation on the first floor of the two-story apartment. When he tried to come up the stairs, Emfinger allegedly shot him from the second story, NJ.com reported.
The woman told police Emfinger was the only person upstairs when the shot rang out, the News Journal reported. She also told police she did not know Emfinger had a gun.
Demunguia was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, NJ.com reported.
Emfinger, who turned himself into police the next, day, was charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony., the News Journal reported. Other charges could be pending, police said.
