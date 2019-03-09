Man who survived on taco sauce while stranded 5 days in snow gets free Taco Bell for year

BEND, Ore. - A man who got social media attention for using taco sauce packets as food while spending five days in his car stuck in snow is getting rewarded with free meals for the next year.
On Feb. 28, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sought information to locate Jeremy Taylor, who went missing after he was last seen in his 2000 black Toyota 4Runner in Sunriver, Oregon, Feb. 24.
It turns out that Taylor and his dog, Ally, were stuck in deep snow for days. Taylor, 36, said he and his dog survived by occasionally starting his vehicle and eating some taco sauce packets for food.
According to The Associated Press, Taylor replied to a Facebook comment by a friend who mentioned the sauce packets, saying, “Taco Bell Fire sauce saves lives.”
The Oregonian reported that Taco Bell heard Taylor’s story and offered him free Taco Bell for a year.
“We’re very glad Jeremy and Ally are okay,” the company said in a statement to The Oregonian. “We know our sauce packets are amazing, but this takes it to a whole new level. We’re in touch with Jeremy and have sent him a well-deserved care package, a year’s supply of Taco Bell, and of course, all the sauce packets that come with it.”
