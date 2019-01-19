Man wins $1 on scratch-off ticket, asks for ‘big check' when he claims prize

DES MOINES - A man who wanted to feel like a big winner after winning a $1 on a scratch-off ticket claimed his prize in the form of a large check.
Tyler Heep scraped together change from his car to buy some scratch-off tickets last week. One of them was a $1 winner.
He decided to claim his prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters and requested a big check.
"They decided to treat me like a $1 million winner," Heep told WHO. "The guy came down the stairs and they took me into the back room where the camera was with the Iowa Lottery logo. Sure enough, they wrote me the $1 check and had me hold it up and took the picture."
He said he put the winnings toward buying a half gallon of gas.
