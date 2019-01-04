0 Man with dementia gets wish, renews wedding vows with wife of 54 years

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Dementia has mostly sapped the memory of a Wisconsin man, but he shared his favorite moment again by renewing his wedding vows with his wife of 54 years, WEAU reported.

Frank Borg surprised his wife, Sue, with the small reception at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire, WEAU reported.

Thanks to a special program, Borg was granted one wish. He chose to marry Sue again, and hospice care officials finalized the details for the couple, who were originally married as 19-year-olds in Rochester, Minnesota.

Frank and Sue Borg first tied the knot more than 5 decades ago. As Frank lives in hospice care, his one wish was to relive his wedding day to the love of his life. https://t.co/WTe1bS0Y0D — WEAU 13 News (@WEAU13News) January 3, 2019

“We were younger, it was a very small wedding at our church in Rochester, Minnesota," Sue Borg told WEAU.

"I was 16 and they were 19 and they were getting married and he was my hero,” Borg’s brother, John Borg, told the television station. “He was a relentless pursuer of her and finally, he finally won and got her to fall in love with him and they got married.”

This time, the Borgs held a ceremony at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WEAU reported.

According to Paula Gibson, the regional director of communications at Azura Memory Care, the company’s program, called MOSAIC Dreams, seeks out what the patient’s favorite memory is. Once Borg made his wish, local businesses pitched in, buying a replica of Sue Borg’s wedding bouquet and the couple’s wedding cake, the television station reported.

“(It was a) very fun day,” Frank Borg told WEAU.

"Words just don't describe all of this and when you combine what’s going on for Frank, health wise and as he is failing at a rapid pace … to see that he still has what he needs in his heart and what’s still so important to him in his life, even as he fails so quickly and he fails so far," John Borg told the television station.

"(Frank) has dementia and so a lot of times people forget. He has not forgotten one moment of love that he has felt for her,” Gibson told WEAU.

