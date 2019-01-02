  • Man's New Year's Eve ends with him in stranger's home, 150-pound mastiff's bed, police say

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WAUKESHA, Wis. - One man’s night of New Year’s Eve drinking apparently didn’t end as planned.

    A woman in Waukesha, Wisconsin, called police Tuesday morning after she found a stranger sleeping on her dog’s bed in her living room, WITI reported.

    Police said the unidentified man was drunk and entered the woman’s house through an unlocked door accidentally and fell asleep on the bed of a 150-pound mastiff, WITI reported.

    The man was cooperative and no charges were filed. He was taken to his own home, WITI reported.

