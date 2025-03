March Madness 2025 odds, picks: Betting lines for Friday and Saturday's NCAA Tournament games

March Madness got off to quite a start on Thursday with four outright upsets, although it was fairly chalky the rest of the day. Favorites went 12-4 straight up and 9-7 against the spread. The biggest win for public bettors was No. 11 Drake (+5.5) beating No. 6 Missouri outright 67-57.

Here's hoping Friday has more buzzer-beaters and outright wildness that we've come to expect from the tourney.

Below you'll find the odds for every first- and second-round game at BetMGM, sorted by time of the opening tip.

Friday, March 21 (First Round)

12:15 p.m. (CBS): No. 9 Baylor (-1.5) vs. No. 8 Mississippi State

12:40 p.m. (TruTV): No. 15 Robert Morris vs. No. 2 Alabama (-21.5)

1:30 p.m. (TNT): No. 14 Lipscomb vs. No. 3 Iowa State (-14.5)

2 p.m. (TBS): No. 12 Colorado State (-1.5) vs. No. 5 Memphis

2:50 p.m. (CBS): No. 16 Mount St. Mary's vs. No. 1 Duke (-32.5)

3:15 p.m. (TruTV): No. 10 Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 St. Mary's (-4.5)

4:05 p.m. (TNT): No. 11 North Carolina (-1.5) vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

4:35 p.m. (TBS): No. 13 Grand Canyon vs. No. 4 Maryland (-10.5)

6:50 p.m. (TNT): No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Florida (-28.5)

7:10 p.m. (CBS): No. 14 Troy vs. No. 3 Kentucky (-11.5)

7:25 p.m. (TBS): No. 10 New Mexico vs. No. 7 Marquette (-3.5)

7:35 p.m. (TruTV): No. 13 Akron vs. No. 4 Arizona (-14.5)

9:25 p.m. (TNT): No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 UConn (-5.5)

9:45 p.m. (TNT): No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 6 Illinois (-3.5)

10 p.m. (TBS): No. 15 Bryant vs. No. 2 Michigan State (-17.5)

10:10 p.m. (TruTV): No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Oregon (-7.5)

Saturday, March 22 (Second Round)

12:10 p.m. (CBS): No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 4 Purdue (-5.5)

2:40 p.m. (CBS): No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 2 St. John's (-7.5)

5:15 p.m. (CBS): No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 4 Texas A&M (-2.5)

6:10 p.m. (TNT): No. 11 Drake vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (-7.5)

7:10 p.m. (TBS/TruTV): No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 1 Auburn (-9.5)

7:45 p.m. (CBS): No. 6 BYU vs. No. 3 Wisconsin (-1.5)

8:40 p.m. (TNT): No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Houston (-5.5)

9:40 p.m. (TBS/TruTV): No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-4.5)