March Madness: Purdue rides Zach Edey, hot 3-point shooting bast NC State into national title game

Zach Edey didn't overwhelm NC State on Sunday. He didn't need to.

Purdue's shot makers made plays while its defense flustered a previously hot NC State attack in a 63-50 Final Four victory. Edey did plenty of damage along the way in a 20-point, 12-rebound effort.

The win secures a spot in Monday's national championship for Purdue while ending NC State's magical March run. The Wolfpack won nine straight ACC and NCAA tournament elimination games en route to its spot in the Final Four as an 11 seed. There, Purdue proved too tall of a task.

In a matchup featuring two of the tournament's top big men, Edey got the best of NC State forward DJ Burns. Edey controlled the post early en route to a 14-point first half that saw him repeatedly leverage his 7-4 frame to score over the 6-9 Burns as Purdue opened up a 28-26 lead early.

NC State adjusted. Backup Ben Middlebrooks found success against Edey post as Wolfpack guards worked to deny him the ball. NC State kept Edey scoreless from the field for a 13-plus minute span that straddled the two halves.

Wolfpack guard DJ Horne, meanwhile, found his stroke from the field as NC State cut its deficit to 30-25 in the first half. But Purdue kept NC State at arm's length with one of the nation's best 3-point attacks and ultimately pulled away late for the decisive win.