March Madness: Tennessee rides 18-0 run, late stand past Creighton into Elite 8 showdown vs. Purdue

Tennessee blew a close game open only to find itself in a battle in the final moments of its Sweet 16 matchup with Creighton on Friday.

But the Vols' defense held strong late to secure a 82-75 win to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Bluejays and Vols were locked in a back-and-forth contest early that Creighton led, 35-34 at halftime. Then Tennessee's defense took over. The Vols reeled off an 18-0 run to turn a 39-37 deficit into a 55-39 lead early in the second half.

Tennessee looked very much in control after its second-half outburst. Creighton missed six straight shots in the run and turned the ball over twice after not turning it over for the final 15:05 of the first half. The BlueJays has no answer for an aggressive Vols defense that ranks third in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency.

Then a defensive shift of their own got the Bluejays back in the game. Creighton switched to a zone defense that befuddled the Tennessee offense as the Bluejays cut their deficit to three points. A Steven Ashworth 3-pointer cut Tennessee's once 16-point lead to 65-62 with 4:44 remaining. But that was as close as Creighton would get.

Tennessee closed the game on a 17-13 run to secure the win and set the second-seed Vols up with a showdown against No. 1 seed Purdue in the Midwest regional final.