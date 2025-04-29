Marcus Morris not impressed with Lakers coach JJ Redick's performance: 'I could be coaching some of these ... teams'

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

In the first-round playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers, the rise of Anthony Edwards is sparking a bigger conversation — not just about his superstar talent but about Lakers coach JJ Redick's readiness for the moment.

Throughout the series, Edwards has dominated, routinely getting one-on-one opportunities.

According to guest Marcus Morris on the latest episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show," that’s not a coincidence: The Lakers have a coaching issue.

“There’s no way you’re allowing Anthony Edwards to not see a double,” Morris said of all of Edwards' one-on-one opportunities.

By not mixing up schemes and letting Edwards attack freely, Redick has given Minnesota’s role players a pathway to success as well.

“What you’ve done is created confidence in the others … there’s no hesitation [from the reserves],” Morris said.

Redick also has leaned heavily on his stars, playing his preferred five the entire second half in Game 4 and exhausting LeBron James and Luka Dončić while the Timberwolves have stay physical and fresh. The way Morris sees it, Redick is asking too much of James.

"What we're asking LeBron James to do, to play center, power forward, small forward at 40 years old, be efficient, score the ball, get guys in the right shots and make the biggest shots of the game," Morris said.

Adjustments — such as using more guards to pick up Edwards full court or finding ways to disrupt Minnesota’s rhythm — have rarely materialized.

“I'm watching the game, I study the game. I could be coaching some of these ... teams," Morris said.

With the Lakers facing elimination, Redick’s lack of playoff experience is under the microscope, and Edwards looks all too happy to keep the heat turned up.

To hear the full discussion, tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.