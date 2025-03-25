National

Mariners reportedly sign catcher Cal Raleigh to massive six-year, $105 million extension

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers v Seattle Mariners PEORIA, ARIZONA - MARCH 7: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners runs to first base on a pop out in the third inning during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Peoria Stadium on March 7, 2025 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

One of the game's best all-around catchers is staying with the Seattle Mariners. Cal Raleigh will reportedly sign a six-year, $105 million extension to remain in Seattle, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Raleigh, 28, is coming off a season in which he hit .220/.312/.436, with 34 home runs. His excellent defense resulted in Raleigh winning his first Gold Glove behind the plate last season.

This story will be updated.

0

Most Read