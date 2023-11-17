Mark Andrews ruled out due to injury from dangerous, controversial hip-drop tackle

When the NFL reviews whether to eliminate the hip-drop tackle next offseason, the video of Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' injury will likely be shown.

Andrews was injured in the first quarter on Thursday on a hip-drop tackle by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. That same type of tackle caused a high ankle sprain to Patrick Mahomes last postseason, and that got the discussion going on whether it should be outlawed.

Near the end of the Ravens' opening drive, Andrews was tackled near the goal line and then was writhing on the ground in obvious pain. He was ruled out before the first quarter was finished.

This injury to Mark Andrews is why the league wants to eliminate the “hip-drop” tackle. Andrews walked off the field but it could have been much worse.#CINvsBAL pic.twitter.com/mdKpxCzO4f — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) November 17, 2023

The hip-drop tackle. in which a defender uses his weight to pull an opponent down, often pinning the ballcarrier's legs underneath, could be banned by the league’s competition committee because of the obvious danger and the recent injuries that have come from it.

Andrews limped to the locker room and the Amazon Prime Video broadcast said he was on crutches. Andrews is the key player in the Ravens' passing game, a three-time Pro Bowler. He had 521 yards and six touchdowns coming into Thursday's game.

It was a big loss to see Andrews leave the field to the locker room with a rough injury. By next season, we might not see that type of tackle that caused the injury.