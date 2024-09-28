Marlins manager Skip Schumaker to miss final games of the season, will reportedly not return in 2025

Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker has informed players that he is not staying in Miami, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. With the decision, the 44-year-old field manager will exit the club after two seasons.

Schumaker has also informed the team that he will miss the final two games of the season due to a death in the family, per multiple reports. Schumaker told players the news on Friday, following the Marlins' 15-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Schumaker joined the Marlins in 2023, helping the team to a 83-78 record and its fourth-ever playoff berth that season. Schumaker earned NL Manager of the Year honors in 2023 as a result. Miami was eventually swept in the wild-card round by the Philadelphia Philles.

Marlins GM Kim Ng, who was also instrumental in the unexpected postseason berth, resigned in October after the team considered hiring a president of baseball operations over her. Schumaker's contract was then restructured, with the team option for 2025 removed, per Passan.

Miami had a more lackluster 2024 season, going 60-100 with the worst record in the NL, but Schumaker is still likely to be a top candidate for other vacant manager positions in the league. Per Passan, Schumaker is expected to be a contender for open positions with the Cincinnati Reds, where Schumaker spent two years as a player during his 11-year career, and the Chicago White Sox, who lost a record-breaking 121st game on Friday.

The Marlins wrap up their season this weekend against the Blue Jays. With Schumaker gone, bench coach Luis Urueta will lead the team in his place.