Marlins stun Cardinals with wild win after pitcher Jordan Hicks' brutal error

The Miami Marlins secured a late walk-off win on Wednesday night on a truly brutal error from St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks.

Joey Wendle hit a short bouncing ball right at Hicks in the bottom of the ninth inning at Loan Depot Park with the Marlins down 9-8. Hicks had a very simple chance to just toss the ball over to first base, where he would have recorded the second out of the inning and stop the Marlins from tying up the game.

Instead, Hicks completely sailed first base and sent the ball flying way past the bag and into the outfield. That allowed Garrett Hampson and Yuli Gurriel to score and take the 10-9 win, and sparked a huge celebration on the field.

Just watch:

HOW DO YA LIKE THAT?!?!?!??!?!?!



THE MARLINS WALK IT OFF AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/QPsFitCWmT — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) July 6, 2023

While it was an easy mistake to make, Hicks did so at the absolute worst possible time on Wednesday night.

It came after the Cardinals forced the bottom half of the inning in the first place, too. The Cardinals entered the top of the ninth inning trailing 8-7 before Jordan Walker hit a two-run shot to center field with two outs and a full count.

The Cardinals have now lost three straight to the Marlins and have lost six of their last eight games. They hold a 35-51 record, the worst in the NL Central and one of the worst in the National League as a whole.

The Marlins, despite being swept by the Atlanta Braves last weekend, have won nine of their last 13 games. They trail the Braves by eight games in the NL East standings with just four games left before the All-Star break.