Maryland rain-soaked, flash floods wash out Ellicott City

    ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - Update 6:41 a.m. EDT 5/28: More than eight inches of rain fell in Howard County, Maryland, Sunday forcing some to evacuate their homes. The rain came down over five hours, WRC reported.

    County executive Allen Kittleman told WMAR that the storm was worse than the flood in July 2016, WMAR reported.

    No one was killed in this weekend’s flooding, but officials reported 30 rescues in Ellicott City and one person is listed as missing, WMAR reported.

    Mary Gov. Larry Hogan has already declared a state of emergency for the area. He said that the city received $1 million from the federal government earlier this month for flood control after the 2016 floods, WRC reported

     

    Original story: Heavy rains soaking much of Maryland have led to flash flooding in parts of the state.

    Main Street in Ellicott City, which is just outside of Baltimore, was filled with rushing brown floodwater Sunday afternoon. 

    A flash flood emergency was issued for Howard County at 4:40 p.m.

    The city was still recovering from a devastating 2016 flood that left two people dead. 

    Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a state of emergency and urged residents in flash flood warning areas to seek higher ground.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

     
     

