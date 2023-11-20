Maryland women's basketball team drops out of AP Top 25 for first time since 2010-11

The Maryland women's basketball team dropped out of the The Associated Press's Top 25 for the first time in 13 years.

At 251 consecutive weeks, the Terrapins owned the second-longest active streak behind No. 6 UConn, which has a 657-week streak going. The streak began during the 2010-11 season, and is over now after being a 32-point loss to the Huskies on Thursday, and then a narrow, two-point victory over Syracuse at home.

A 114-76 loss to No. 1 South Carolina last Sunday didn't help the Terps, either.

The Gamecocks, who have been ranked for 209 consecutive weeks, now take over ownership of the second-longest active streak.

And after 36-first place votes, they also remain the unanimous top-ranked team in the poll this week.