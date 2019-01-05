0 Masked man beats man to death with pogo stick at Florida laundromat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun beat a man to death with a pogo stick at a laundromat in Jacksonville, Florida.

The violent attack happened Christmas Eve morning at the Coin Laundry on Beach Boulevard near Cortez Road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they responded to find 36-year-old Roderick Stephon Hines on the ground with a gash to the back of his head.

The owner of the laundromat shared surveillance video of the violent attack with WJAX-TV.

The video shows the masked man walk up to Hines, who was sleeping, and strike him nine times in the chest and head with a pogo stick before running out of the laundromat.

The video shows Hines slumped over the chair after the attack.

The incident report said Hines was awake and breathing when police arrived on scene.

Police said Hines was complaining of chest pains and said he couldn’t breathe.

He was transported to Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

According to the report, hospital staff said Hines was having issues other than those brought on by the gash on his head. Police said it wasn’t clear what the issues were.

WJAX-TV has requested a copy of the autopsy report.

Police said they were unable to find the pogo stick used in the attack.

The suspect was described as a man in all black clothing, wearing a green ski mask, gray gloves and gray shoes.

WJAX-TV is working to figure out if the suspect and victim knew each other or if it was a random attack.

