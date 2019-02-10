  • Massachusetts town considering fine for taking seashells from beach

    By: Mike Saccone, Boston25news.com

    Updated:

    Officials in a Massachusetts town are considering issuing fines to people who steal rocks, beach grass or other items from town beaches, Town Administrator Timothy King said. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    At Monday’s meeting of the Westport Board of Selectmen, Beach Committee members Tim St. Michel and Sean Leach pitched the idea of a bylaw that would fine offenders $250.

    The bylaw would not apply to young children who take home a seashell or a rock or two. 

    Leach said when he visits East Beach, he sees landscapers and others loading up barrels with beach rocks.

    Selectman Brian Valcourt questioned if the $250 fine is enough and suggested the Beach Committee look into a progressive fee schedule for multiple offenses. 

    Selectmen approved placing an article on the Town Meeting agenda in May.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories