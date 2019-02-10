Massachusetts town considering fine for taking seashells from beach

Officials in a Massachusetts town are considering issuing fines to people who steal rocks, beach grass or other items from town beaches, Town Administrator Timothy King said.
At Monday’s meeting of the Westport Board of Selectmen, Beach Committee members Tim St. Michel and Sean Leach pitched the idea of a bylaw that would fine offenders $250.
The bylaw would not apply to young children who take home a seashell or a rock or two.
Leach said when he visits East Beach, he sees landscapers and others loading up barrels with beach rocks.
Selectman Brian Valcourt questioned if the $250 fine is enough and suggested the Beach Committee look into a progressive fee schedule for multiple offenses.
Selectmen approved placing an article on the Town Meeting agenda in May.
