Mavericks' Maxi Kleber cleared to return for Game 4 vs. T'Wolves; Dereck Lively doubtful with sprained neck

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Maxi Kleber has been cleared to return for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athetic's Shams Charania.

It was originally believed that the 32-year-old Kleber would miss the rest of the Mavericks' postseason after suffering a third-degree dislocation of the AC joint of his right shoulder earlier this month. But a little over three weeks later, he is now available for Jason Kidd as Dallas looks to complete a sweep in the Western Conference Finals.

Kleber injured his shoulder during Game 6 in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers. He landed hard on the floor after a foul by Amir Coffey. Kleber made one of his two free throws following the fall, but then exited the game.

Kleber played only 43 regular-season games for the Mavericks after missing significant time with a dislocated toe.

Dereck Lively listed as 'doubtful' for Game 4

While the Mavericks will get Kleber back, they will likely be without center Dereck Lively II, who suffered a sprained neck in Game 3 after taking an inadvertent knee to the back of the head from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Lively was able to leave the court with help from his teammates after being down for several moments. He went straight to the Mavericks' locker room and was listed as questionable to return before being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

As of Tuesday morning, Lively has not been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that tests came back "OK" on Lively's neck, but it's unlikely he'll play.

The NBA's injury report lists him as doubtful for Game 4.

Lively has averaged 8.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks this postseason for the Mavericks while shooting 65.3%. With Lively, an All-Rookie Team selection, on the floor, Dallas has outscored opponents in the playoffs by 109 points.