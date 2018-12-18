Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning 2019 US tour with new baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning a tour of the U.S. and Canada next year after the couple’s first child is born.
The Duchess of Sussex, 37, who was born and raised in Los Angeles and worked in Canada where she met Harry, is due in April.
Royal expert Katie Nicoll told Entertainment Tonight the royal couple is in the “very early” stages of planning a tour for the fall of 2019.
Duchess Meghan will get to return to her home country as a new mom. https://t.co/kyKyf7BLBd— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 17, 2018
Meghan and Harry traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October for their first official tour as a royal couple.
They were married in a lavish, televised ceremony before hundreds of international guests last spring at Windsor Castle, where the two are planning to settle down after a renovation of a home on the castle’s extensive grounds.
