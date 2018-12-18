  • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning 2019 US tour with new baby

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning a tour of the U.S. and Canada next year after the couple’s first child is born.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The Duchess of Sussex, 37, who was born and raised in Los Angeles and worked in Canada where she met Harry, is due in April.

    Royal expert Katie Nicoll told Entertainment Tonight the royal couple is in the “very early” stages of planning a tour for the fall of 2019.

    Meghan and Harry traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October for their first official tour as a royal couple.

    They were married in a lavish, televised ceremony before hundreds of international guests last spring at Windsor Castle, where the two are planning to settle down after a renovation of a home on the castle’s extensive grounds.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories