0 Meghan McCain pens emotional tribute to late father John McCain

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, posted an emotional tribute to her father Saturday night following his death from brain cancer.

>> John McCain, US Senator, war hero, ‘maverick,’ has died at 81

John McCain Fast Facts

"I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain," the co-host of "The View" tweeted along with a statement praising the former prisoner of war, longtime senator, political "maverick" and Republican presidential candidate, who died Saturday at age 81 in his Arizona home.

TRENDING NOW:

>> See the full post here

I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

>> What is glioblastoma?

"All that I am is thanks to him," she wrote. "Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love."

She called her father "a great fire who burned bright."

>> McCain dies on anniversary of friend Ted Kennedy’s death

"We know that his flame lives on, in each of us," she wrote. "The days and years to come will not be the same without my dad – but they will be good days, filled with life and love, because of the example he lived for us."

>> What happens to John McCain's Senate seat?

She ended with words of comfort for those in mourning.

"John McCain, hero of the republic and to his little girl, wakes today to something more glorious than anything on this earth," she wrote. "Today the warrior enters his true and eternal life, greeted by those who have gone before him, rising to meet the Author of All Things: 'The dream is ended: this is the morning.'"

>> Read more trending news

Read her full statement here:

"My father, United States Senator John Sidney McCain III, departed this life today.

"I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning. In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman – and he showed me what it is to be a man.

"All that I am is thanks to him. Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love.

"My father's passing comes with sorrow and grief for me, for my mother, for my brothers, and for my sisters. He was a great fire who burned bright, and we lived in his light and warmth for so very long. We know that his flame lives on, in each of us. The days and years to come will not be the same without my dad – but they will be good days, filled with life and love, because of the example he lived for us.

"Your prayers, for his soul and for our family, are sincerely appreciated.

"My father is gone, and I miss him as only an adoring daughter can. But in this loss, and in this sorrow, I take comfort in this: John McCain, hero of the republic and to his little girl, wakes today to something more glorious than anything on this earth. Today the warrior enters his true and eternal life, greeted by those who have gone before him, rising to meet the Author of All Things:

"'The dream is ended: this is the morning.'"

© 2018 Cox Media Group.