  • Tennessee wife found dead in trunk of repossessed car, husband indicted

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been indicted after his wife was found dead in the trunk of his repossessed car in a Mississippi car lot.

    Melvin Summerville was indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder charges and is currently being held in jail without bond.

    Summerville told officers that he last saw his wife March 28, 2017.

    However, video showed Summerville in a car with his wife on March 30, 2017. That's the same car where his wife's body was found.

    Witnesses told police Melvin felt his wife, Anitra Summerville, 42, had "set him up to get attacked."

    Summerville also told Memphis police he lost his phone during a fight and had been using his girlfriend's phone.

    GPS data showed that the victim's vehicle was parked in the 3500 block of Crow road on March 31, a few hours after the fight happened.

    More GPS data showed that the girlfriend's phone and the phone Summerville lost were also there at the same time.

    That's where the victim's car and containing the bullet-riddled body was repossessed by All Star Recovery and taken to the Mississippi car lot.

     
     

