  • Men rescue shivering horse in backyard pool hiding from Camp Fire

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PARADISE, Calif. - Two California men helped save a horse he found tangled in a backyard pool while trying to find a safe spot as the Camp Fire raged through the city, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Jeff Hill of Paradise was checking on a neighbor’s house Saturday when he found the horse, shivering and tangled in a pool cover.

    TRENDING NOW:

    "There's no telling how long she was there but she was shivering uncontrollably," Hill wrote on Facebook. "She was all caught up in the pool cover but her being suspended by it prevented her from drowning."

    >> California wildfires: How to help victims and firefighters

    Hill added in his post that he and a friend unhooked the pool cover and guided the horse out of the shallow end of the pool.

    When the horse scrambled out of the pool, it “loved on us for a few minutes as a thank you," Hill wrote.

    >> Sandra Bullock donates $100,000 to help animals impacted

    Hill and his friend called for help and waited for authorities to escort the horse out of the fire zone, CNN reported.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories