Metallica introduces Enter Night beer

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Metallica is debuting its own brand of beer, and it’s not surprising the brew will be packaged in metal cans.

    The heavy metal band announced Enter Night, a collaboration with Stone Brewing Co. of Escondido, California. On its website, Stone Brewing describes the beer as “the cataclysmic collision of two uncompromising supernatural forces.”

    The beer, also described as “a hoppy pilsner played through a distortion pedal,” appeared during the band’s tour dates last fall and will be distributed across the United States during the first quarter of 2019, Rolling Stone reported.

    The beer also will debut in China, Europe and Australia, the magazine reported.

    Metallica worked directly with the brewers at Arrogant Consortia, an imprint of Stone Brewing, to create Enter Night.

    It’s not the first time Metallica has ventured into the adult beverage market. In 2018 the band released a whiskey called Blackened.

    Fans of Metallica can now sample either drink, as the day exits light and enters night.

     

     
     

