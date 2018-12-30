Metallica spreads $1M donation across 10 community colleges

Nothing else matters to Metallica when it comes to furthering education.
The heavy metal rockers donated $100,000 each to 10 community colleges across the country as part of its Within My Hands Foundation, the Houston Chronicle reported.
The nonprofit organization, formed in 2017, was established to support workforce education, the fight against hunger and other services, KUTV reported.
"Ten colleges from across the country will receive $100,000 to support more than 1,000 students training to enter the American workforce," the band said in a news release. "These students will become the first cohort of Metallica Scholars."
The 10 schools are:
Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte, North Carolina
Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, Oregon
College of Lake County, Grayslake, Illinois
Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore
Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, Wisconsin
Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Lone Star College, The Woodlands, Texas
North Idaho College, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
Spokane Community College, Spokane, Washington
Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology, Wichita, Kansas
We’re thrilled to announce our latest initiative in collaboration w/ the American Association of @Comm_College: Metallica Scholars! $1Million in grants will go to 10 colleges across the country, supporting more than 1000 students. #MetallicaGivesBack #AWMH https://t.co/g6BT4Z5kmK pic.twitter.com/x20Rdct8p8— All Within My Hands Foundation (@AWMHFoundation) December 11, 2018
