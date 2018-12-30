  • Metallica spreads $1M donation across 10 community colleges

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Nothing else matters to Metallica when it comes to furthering education.

    The heavy metal rockers donated $100,000 each to 10 community colleges across the country as part of its Within My Hands Foundation, the Houston Chronicle reported.

    The nonprofit organization, formed in 2017, was established to support workforce education, the fight against hunger and other services, KUTV reported.

    "Ten colleges from across the country will receive $100,000 to support more than 1,000 students training to enter the American workforce," the band said in a news release. "These students will become the first cohort of Metallica Scholars."

    The 10 schools are:

    • Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte, North Carolina

    • Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, Oregon

    • College of Lake County, Grayslake, Illinois

    • Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore

    • Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, Wisconsin

    • Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, Michigan

    • Lone Star College, The Woodlands, Texas

    • North Idaho College, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

    • Spokane Community College, Spokane, Washington

    • Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology, Wichita, Kansas

