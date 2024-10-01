Mets, Braves, Diamondbacks receive their postseason fate, NL Wild Card preview | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves played a doubleheader on Monday to determine who would get the final two Wild Card spots in the National League, while the Arizona Diamondbacks had to sit and hope for a sweep. Unfortunately after an epic game one and bland game two, the reigning NL champs were left without a seat in the playoff dance.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the crazy back-and-forth first game of the doubleheader that saw the Mets make multiple comebacks, including a 9th inning go-ahead home run by Francisco Lindor. The Braves, needing a win in the later game to get into the playoffs, did just that thanks to some clutch hitting and solidified their spot in the National League postseason picture.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys preview the NL Wild Card matchups, which will see the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Mets just days after facing them this past weekend. Meanwhile the Braves will head out to the west coast to take on the San Diego Padres, who find themselves in a much more desirable position after the news that Atlanta will be without Cy Young favorite Chris Sale.

Jake and Jordan also talk about the San Francisco Giants promoting Buster Posey to President of Baseball Operations, Chaim Bloom’s new position with the St. Louis Cardinals after 2025 and the passing of Pete Rose.

