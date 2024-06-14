Michael Chandler responds after Conor McGregor pulls out of long-awaited UFC 303 fight

The biggest loser of Conor McGregor pulling out of UFC 303 wasn't McGregor, it was the guy who waited more than a year and a half to fight him.

That person is Michael Chandler, a popular lightweight who is suddenly facing the prospect of losing out on what would have likely been the most lucrative fight of his MMA career. His last fight was a lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in Nov. 2022.

Chandler responded to McGregor's withdrawal due to injury on Friday, in the form of a joint Instagram post with sponsor MegaFit Meals. So at least he's getting some money from this.

The full reaction:

@thenotoriousmma was never the safe bet as an opponent, he was always the highest risk. Maybe the highest reward… but the biggest opportunity. There is no right or wrong in business… you only take risk to grow, or remain comfortable where you are.

Embrace the uncertainty.

See the opportunity.

Take calculated risk…

That's what @mikechandlermma does.

And if it doesn't go as planned... redirect the course to something even greater.

Our respect to the man who represents the fight world better than anyone we've ever known. NO FEAR. NO LIMITS. NO EXCUSES.

Make hard work your passion - who cares who's on the other side of the punch 👊

Chandler proceeded to post like normal again later Friday, with a caption ending in "See you at the top!"

It's really hard to overstate just how badly agreeing to fight McGregor has worked out for the 38-year-old Chandler. Given his popularity, nearly any fighter near McGregor's weight would jump at the chance to be his first opponent in more than three years, and Chandler was the pick once he and McGregor were selected as the coaches for "The Ultimate Fighter" last February.

It took more than a year just for the UFC to set a fight date, as the promotion kept waiting for McGregor to enter the USADA testing pool. The UFC finally abandoned USADA in October, but negotiations continued while McGregor promoted his Hollywood debut in Jake Gyllenhaal's "Road House" remake.

Even as rumors about McGregor were swirling last week after he pulled out of a UFC 303 press conference, Chandler and the promotion were still out there promoting the fight. That included this very unfortunate fact, and resultant community note, posted hours before McGregor withdrew.

#mmafactoftheday - Amount of times these fighters have pulled out of fights in their entire careers.@TheNotoriousMMA - 0@MikeChandlerMMA - 0#ufc303 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 13, 2024

Quite a few people believe Chandler should just move on now, including UFC commentator Daniel Cormier. Whether or not he does likely depends on how quickly the UFC can figure out another date for McGregor.