Michael Cohen postpones testimony, claiming 'ongoing threats' from Trump, Giuliani

A lawyer for President Donald Trump's longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, said Wednesday that Cohen is postponing his scheduled testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee due to "ongoing threats against his family” from Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
The planned appearance was announced earlier this month by Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland.
Cohen was scheduled to publicly testify on Feb. 7.
“Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen’s continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen’s appearance will be postponed to a later date,” Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, said in a statement.
JUST IN -- Michael Cohen is postponing his scheduled testimony before the House Oversight Committee, citing "ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani...as well as Mr. Cohen's continued cooperation with ongoing investigations." pic.twitter.com/fm6BMHB9iE— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 23, 2019
Davis did not say when the testimony would be heard, if not for Feb. 7.
A federal judge in New York sentenced Cohen, 52, last month to serve 36 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to several charges earlier in the year.
Cohen admitted to lying to Congress in connection to a Trump Tower deal in Moscow after prosecutors with Mueller’s team charged him with making false statements.
He also pleaded guilty in August to eight charges, including multiple counts of tax evasion and arranging illicit payments to silence women who posed a risk to Trump's presidential campaign.
