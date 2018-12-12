0 Michael Cohen, President Trump's former attorney, to be sentenced in New York

NEW YORK - A federal judge in New York is scheduled to sentence President Donald Trump’s former long-time attorney Michael Cohen on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to several charges earlier this year.

Cohen, 52, is scheduled to appear at 11 a.m. before U.S. District Judge William Pauley III.

Cohen pleaded guilty last month to making false statements to Congress last year in connection to a Trump real estate deal in Russia.

He also pleaded guilty in August to eight charges including multiple counts of tax evasion and a campaign finance charge stemming from so-called “hush money” payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.

Federal prosecutors in New York have asked that Cohen receive a “substantial prison term” of around four years, saying in a court filing last week that he'd failed to fully cooperate with investigators and overstated his helpfulness. Cohen’s attorneys have argued for leniency, arguing that some of Cohen's crimes were motivated by overenthusiasm for Trump, rather than any nefarious intent.

The president has denied that he had affairs with either McDougal or Daniels, but prosecutors said Cohen orchestrated payments to the women at Trump’s direction. On Monday, the president wrote in a tweet that the payments were “a simple private transaction,” and not a campaign contribution.

Trump said that “even if it was” a campaign contribution, Cohen should be held responsible.

“Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me,” Trump wrote. “Cohen (is) just trying to get his sentenced reduced. WITCH HUNT!”

A sentence of hard time would leave Cohen with little to show for his decision to plead guilty, though experts told The Associated Press that Wednesday's hearing might not be the last word on his punishment.

Cohen could have his sentence revisited if he strikes a deal with prosecutors in which he provides additional cooperation within a year of his sentence, said Michael J. Stern, a former federal prosecutor in Detroit and Los Angeles.

"Few things spark a defendant's renewed interest in cooperating faster than trading in a pair of custom Italian trousers for an off-the-rack orange jump suit," he said.

