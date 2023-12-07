Michael Moorer, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales and Ricky Hatton elected to Boxing Hall of Fame

The 2024 Class of the International Boxing Hall of Fame will be headlined by Michael Moorer, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales and Ricky "The Hitman" Hatton in the "men's modern category."

On Thursday morning, the 13-member class was revealed and included:

Jane Couch (women's modern category)

Ana Maria Torres (women's modern category)

Luis Angel Firpo (old-timer category)

Theresa Kibby(women's trailblazer category)

Kenny Adams (trainer)

Jackie Kallen (manager)

Fred Sternburg (longtime publicist)

Wallace Matthews (journalist/Observer category)

Nick Charles (broadcaster/Observer category)

The Boxing Writers Association of America and international boxing historians voted on the class, which will be enshrined across three days from June 6-9.

Moorer was the first left-handed boxer to win a heavyweight title in 1992. He also notably defeated Evander Holyfield in 1994. Seven months later, 45-year-old George Foreman knocked Moorer out. Moorer was 52-4-1 with 40 knockouts in his career.

Corrales is best remembered for the 2005 "Fight of the Year." Jose Luis Castillo knocked Corrales down twice in the 10th round but then Corrales refused to stay down and eventually overcame the setbacks to defeat Castillo later in the 10th. Two years later, Corrales died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle accident. The former super featherweight and lightweight champion finished 40-5 with 33 KOs.

Hatton gained notoriety after his upset of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu in 2005 and became a welterweight champion the following year. The British fighter met his matches, however, in his bouts with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Hatton was 45-3 with 32 KOs.

Calderon boxed in the 2000 Olympics, representing Puerto Rico, and went 35-3-1 with 6 KOs in his career.