Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter leaves program, reportedly joins Jim Harbaugh's staff on Chargers

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is leaving Michigan to reportedly join head coach Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Minter announced his departure on social media Tuesday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, he's expected to follow join Harbaugh in Los Angeles after Harbaugh departed Michigan to take the head coaching job with the Chargers.

