Michigan man sprayed wife with brandy, set her on fire with lighter, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Michigan man is accused of spraying alcohol on his wife and setting her on fire, WXYZ reported.
James Montery Montgomery, 48, of Pontiac, told detectives he rushed his wife to the hospital because she poured alcohol on herself and then dropped a lit cigarette, WJBK reported. However, detectives allege Montgomery actually sprayed his wife with brandy and then flicked his lighter at her during the Jan. 17, incident, the television station reported.
"He poured brandy on her and lit her on fire after an argument," Paul Walton, Oakland County assistant prosecutor, told WJBK. "I don't know what substance he used but he did set her on fire."
The woman was in critical but stable condition, WXYZ reported. Deputies said more than 45 percent of her body was covered with second-degree burns, the television station reported.
Montgomery remains in the Oakland County Jail in lieu of $1 million cash bond. He will appear in court Jan. 29.
