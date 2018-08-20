  • Mickey Mantle jersey from 1964 sells for record $1.32 million

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A road jersey worn by New York Yankees Hall of Fame outfielder Mickey Mantle in 1964 sold for $1.32 million Saturday night, Sports Collectors Daily reported. The final price in the Heritage Auctions Summer Platinum Night sale, which included a 20 percent buyer’s premium, was a record price paid for any Mantle jersey.

    Last year, Heritage Auctions sold an autographed Mantle road jersey from 1968, his final major-league baseball season, for $486,000, Sports Collectors Daily reported.

    The uniform was photo-matched to Game 6 and Game 7 of the 1964 World Series in St. Louis, when Mantle hit the final two of his 18 World Series home runs, according to Heritage Auctions’ catalog listing. The games represented Mantle’s final appearance in the World Series; he appeared in the Fall Classic in 12 of his 18 major-league seasons.baseball

    The jersey was classified as a 9 out of 10 by the MEARS grading service and was worn again by Mantle during the 1965 baseball season, Sports Collectors Daily reported.

     
     

