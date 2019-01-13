  • Mickey Mouse ice cream bars coming to grocery stores

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Disney fans can bring a piece of the theme park home soon with a visit to their grocer’s freezer section. 

    Nestle confirmed to Delish that the chocolate-dipped Mickey Mouse ear-shaped ice cream bars, once only available at Disney theme parks, will be available for a limited time at grocery stores to celebrate the cartoon mouse’s 90th birthday.

    They are expected to go on sale in February

     

