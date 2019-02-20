Migrant man dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas

MCALLEN, Texas - A 45-year-old Mexican man who was in the custody of Border Patrol agents died Monday at a medical facility in McAllen, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
The man, whose name hasn’t been released, crossed the Mexico-Texas border illegally on Feb. 2 and was arrested by the Roma, Texas, police department, CBP said in a statement. He requested medical attention and was taken to Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission, Texas, according to CBP.
The medical center cleared the man for travel, and he returned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station, the statement said.
On Feb. 3, the man again requested medical attention and was taken to McAllen Medical Center, CBP said. He was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and congestive heart failure. The man remained at McAllen Medical Center until he died shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.
The man’s official cause of death is not known, CBP said.
“This loss of life is tragic. Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones. CBP remains committed to ensuring the safe and humane treatment of those within the care of our custody,” the statement said.
The man is the third person to die in CBP custody in recent months. On Dec. 8, 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin died in a hospital two days after she was taken to a Border Patrol station, CNN reported. On Christmas Eve, 8-year-old Felipe Gómez Alonzo died after he was taken to a hospital, released, then returned to the hospital, CNN reported. Both children were from Guatemala.
