Mike Vrabel reportedly hired by Browns as coaching and personnel consultant

Mike Vrabel has been hired by the Cleveland Browns as a coaching and personnel consultant, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Vrabel was in Indianapolis with the Browns working the NFL scouting combine.

Vrabel was fired by the Tennessee Titans as head coach in January after six seasons with the franchise. He guided the Titans to the playoffs in three straight years, which included an AFC Championship game appearance in 2019, but he was dismissed after missing the postseason in 2022 and 2023.

Despite having his name tied to multiple open head coaching jobs around the NFL, Vrabel did not catch on with a team and he was not traded by the Titans.

Vrabel was the NFL Coach of the Year in 2021 after leading the Titans to the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record and a second straight AFC South division title.

By joining the Browns' staff Vrabel will be reunited with Jim Schwartz, the team's defensive coordinator who was senior defensive assistant in Tennessee under Vrabel.

Vrabel, 48, is from Akron, Ohio and played at Ohio State where he was an All-American defensive lineman. He started his coaching career with the Buckeyes, serving as linebackers coach in 2011.