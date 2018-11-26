Military helicopter crashes in Istanbul; 4 soldiers killed

ISTANBUL - A military helicopter with five soldiers on board crashed in an Istanbul neighborhood on Monday, killing four of them, officials said. The fifth soldier was rushed to a hospital with injuries.
The state-run Anadolu Agency said the helicopter, which was on a training flight, hit the roof of a building and crashed in between apartment blocks in Istanbul's Sancaktepe neighborhood, on the Asian side of the city that straddles two continents.
No one else was hurt in the incident, according to a statement from the Istanbul governor's office.
The cause of the accident was under investigation.
The helicopter was returning to Samandira air base, near Sancaktepe, and may have tried to land on an empty plot of land in the neighborhood after experiencing a technical fault, private NTV television reported.
The helicopter appeared to have turned over and its debris was scattered around the street, video footage from the scene showed.
