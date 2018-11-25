  • Miller High Life selling 'Champagne of Beers' in champagne bottles for holidays

    The Champagne of Beers is getting a special makeover for the holiday season.

    MillerCoors announced earlier this month that the company is selling its well-known Miller High Life beers in 750-milliliter champagne bottles.

    The sales come after successful tests in the Chicago and Milwaukee markets in 2017 and in Chicago in 2016, company officials said.

    “They give consumers a reason to think about the beer as a special drink for the holidays – something just as festive as champagne,” Taylor Brown, marketing manager for Miller High Life, said in a news release.

    The bottles will be available nationwide in participating grocery stores, liquor stores and bars, although the company only plans to release “enough bottles to last throughout the holiday season,” Food & Wine reported. Each bottle has a suggested retail price of $3.49.

     

