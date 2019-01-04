  • Missouri couple charged in death of 2-year-old daughter

    By: By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ELDON, Mo. - A Missouri couple was charged in the death of their 2-year-old daughter, who was found dead after she allegedly fell through a hole in the floor of their home in Eldon, KMIZ reported. 

    Mark Mitchell, 50, and Jamie Mitchell, 31, were charged with one count each of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to the television station, which cited court documents. 

    According to a probable cause document, the child fell through a hole in the bathroom floor of their home on Dec. 20, KRCG reported. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, Mark Mitchell searched under the house through a crawl space and found the child there, the television station reported.

    According to court documents, Mark Mitchell’s foot went through the bathroom floor of the home on Dec. 19, KMIZ reported.

    Eldon police Chief Brian Kidwell said one other child was at the house, but has been removed, KRCG reported. 

    The Mitchells were booked into the Miller County Jail and bail was set at $50,000 apiece. Both posted bond.

    Court dates had not yet been set, KRCG reported.

