MLB 2024 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: Second Basemen

Is Mookie Betts really going to transition full-time to second base duties after establishing himself as one of the best outfielders in baseball? Fantasy managers sure won't mind slotting him at second base, which is traditionally one of the positions lacking offensive upside when filling out rosters. And that dual eligibility is always key.

Marcus Semien is one of the most consistent players up the middle, last year being his fourth straight full season with at least 26 home runs, 100-plus runs scored, 80-plus RBI and double-digit steals. Second base has more great offensive players like Ozzie Albies, José Altuve and young players like CJ Abrams and Matt McLain.

Check out our rankings to see the latest on where players are going to be drafted in the next couple of months before the baseball season.

Who will be your top second base pick in 2024?