MLB awards finalists include Shohei Ohtani for MVP, Gerrit Cole for Cy Young

MLB announced the finalists for its end of season awards with some expected names leading the away.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for AL MVP alongside two players from the World Series Champion Texas Rangers. New York Yankees ace Gerritt Cole is a finalist for what would be his first AL Cy Young award.

In the NL, Arizona Diamondbacks breakout and playoff hero Corbin Carroll is among the Rookie of the Year finalists. Meanwhile newly hired Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is among the Manager of the Year finalists after leading his now former Milwaukee Brewers to the postseason.

Here are the finalists for MLB's postseason awards:

AL MVP

Shoehei Ohtani, Los Angeles AngelsCorey Seager, Texas RangersMarcus Semien, Texas Rangers

NL MVP

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta BravesMookie Betts, Los Angeles DodgersFreddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

AL Cy Young

Gerrit Cole, New York YankeesKevin Gausman, Toronto Blue JaysSonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

NL Cy Young

Zac Gallen, Arizona DiamondbacksBlake Snell, San Diego PadresLogan Webb, San Francisco Giants

AL Rookie of the Year

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland GuardiansTriston Casas, Boston Red SoxGunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

NL Rookie of the Year

Corbin Carroll, Arizona DiamondbacksJames Outman, Los Angeles DodgersKodai Senga, Chicago Cubs

AL Manager of the Year

Bruce Bochy, Texas RangersKevin Cash, Tampa Bay RaysBrandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles

NL Manager of the Year

Craig Counsell, Milwaukee BrewersSkip Schumaker, Miami MarlinsBrian Snitker, Atlanta Braves