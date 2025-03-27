MLB Opening Day 2025: 30 bold predictions for the season ahead

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

As Opening Day of the 2025 MLB season looms, Baseball Bar-B-Cast hosts Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are bringing us their bold predictions for 2025.

Here’s a run-down of the audacious forecasts they’ve made before the season begins on Thursday.

American League

1. Ben Rice hits four homers in a game: Jordan predicts that the New York Yankees' Ben Rice will have a rare four-homer game, a feat not seen since 2017.

2. Orioles combine for 500 home runs: The Orioles' pitchers and hitters are predicted to collectively achieve 500 home runs, a rare statistic seen only in the 2019 juiced ball season.

3. Red Sox break doubles record: Expect the Boston Red Sox to set a record for doubles in a season, surpassing the 376 doubles recorded by the 2008 Rangers.

4. Bo Bichette's big contract: Toronto's Bo Bichette is predicted to perform so well that he lands a $250 million contract in the next offseason.

5. Tampa Bay Rays' unique scenario: We could see a unique scenario similar to the Danny Jansen incident, in which a player is traded and plays for both teams in a game that is suspended and completed later.

6. Payton Eeles leads Twins in stolen bases: Although he's currently injured, Eeles is predicted to lead the Minnesota Twins in stolen bases.

7. Sean Burke vs. Garrett Crochet: The Chicago White Sox's Sean Burke will have a lower ERA than new Boston Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet.

8. Bobby Witt Jr. reaches 12 WAR: Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. will record a 12-WAR season, a level not seen since Barry Bonds.

9. Detroit Tigers have three All-Star starters: Tarik Skubal, Jackson Jobe and Casey Mize will all become All-Star pitchers.

10. Austin Hedges avoids worst hitter spot: Hedges, a common fixture among the bottom three MLB hitters, avoids being one of the five worst hitters this season.

National League

1. Mike Soroka gets Cy Young vote: Even with Soroka's limited games, he's predicted to earn at least one Cy Young vote.

2. Grant Holmes meets Danny McBride: Holmes will get the chance to meet the actor who portrayed Kenny Powers from "Eastbound and Down" thanks to their resemblance.

3. Valente Bellozo throws 200 innings: Velozo, who has never pitched more than 110 innings in the minors, is predicted to reach 200 innings pitched.

4. Jose Iglesias' playoff appearance: Iglesias will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a playoff game.

5. Brandon Marsh changes his look: Marsh will surprise fans with a haircut.

6. Nolan Arenado's postseason homer: Arenado will hit a postseason home run ... but for which team?

7. PCA's steal on Jackie Robinson Day: Pete Crow Armstrong will steal home against lefty Yuki Matsui on a meaningful day.

8. Paul Skenes' dog's first pitch: Skenes' dog, Roux, is predicted to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

9. Elly De La Cruz wins MVP: Elly is predicted to win NL MVP while leading the league in strikeouts, a rare feat.

10. Contreras brothers on the Brewers: The Brewers will trade for Wilson Contreras to pair with his brother, William.

10 more bold predictions

1. Cam Smith's home run feat: Jordan believes Houston's Cam Smith will hit more homers than Kyle Tucker.

2. Rowdy Tellez out-homers the Pirates: With his new team in Seattle, Rowdy Tellez is predicted to hit more home runs than any Pirate.

3. Sebastian Walcott's rise: Rangers prospect Walcott will play more major-league games than the more seasoned Evan Carter in 2025.

4. Kyle Hendricks' hit bonanza: Angels starter Kyle Hendricks is predicted to allow 15 hits in a game.

5. Sacramento's dual-team player: An unusual crossover occurs in which a player appears in games for both the Sacramento River Cats and the Athletics.

6. Yuli Gurriel's unique homer: The Padres' Yuli Gurriel is predicted to homer off a pitcher who wasn't born when he debuted.

7. Buster Posey spotting: Giants POBO Posey is predicted to be seen in baseball pants, despite his current role in the front office.

8. "Snakes Alive" city connect: Arizona's new uniforms will give a nod to the "Snakes Alive" fan sign.

9. Colorado Rockies' futile effort: The Rockies will not beat the Dodgers in any game.

10. Shohei Ohtani's name tribute: Ohtani is predicted to give his child a name inspired by his buddy Mike Trout.

Whether these prophecies come true remains to be seen. For more on these predictions and the season ahead, tune in to "Baseball-Bar-B-Cast" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.