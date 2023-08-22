MLB places Rays SS Wander Franco on administrative leave amid investigation

MLB announced on Tuesday that they have placed Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave, effective immediately.

"Per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, Wander Franco has been placed on Administrative Leave until further notice as MLB continues its ongoing investigation. The administrative leave, effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. We will comment further at the appropriate time."

Franco has not played since Saturday, Aug. 12, when social media posts surfaced that alleged he had been in a relationship with at least one underage girl. The Rays placed him on the restricted list as MLB began its investigation, and now eight days later MLB has put him on administrative leave.

MLB was careful to say that Franco's administrative leave is not disciplinary (it's part of MLB's investigative process), and he will continue to be paid and accrue service time while he's not playing.

MLB may not be the only ones investigating Franco right now. Police from the Dominican Republic, where Franco is from, are also reportedly investigating him. The Associated Press reported last week that the investigation in the Dominican is being handled by the minors and gender violence unit. ESPN's Jeff Passan also reported that Franco is being investigated by authorities in his native country.

The Rays released a statement on Tuesday in support of MLB's decision to place Franco on administrative leave.