MLB playoff bonus pool: Here's how it works and who benefits

Did you know that MLB players (and team employees) can earn prize money for advancing in the playoffs?

How it works

MLB pools together all postseason gate receipts (i.e. ticket sales) and disburses that money based on how far teams advance, as outlined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The pool comprises 60%* of the gate receipts from every guaranteed playoff game (the first two games in each wild-card series, the first three LDS games, the first four LCS and World Series games).

That sum is then awarded to the champion (36%), runner-up (24%), two LCS losers (24%, or 12% each), four LDS losers (13% total) and four wild-card losers (3% total).

Once teams have their allotment, they can distribute it as they please, breaking it up into full and partial shares that go to players, coaches and staff.

This year's bonus pool

A record $107.8 million was handed out, with the title-winning Rangers getting $38.8 million. Texas voted to give out 64 full shares worth $506,263 each, plus 12.56 partial shares and $48,000 in additional cash awards.‌

Life-changing money

Hefty holiday bonuses are always a treat, even for millionaire baseball stars, but it's the younger players and team staffers who benefit the most from the playoff pool.‌

The Diamondbacks gave out full shares ($313,634) to every player who made a playoff series roster, per The Athletic. That means guys such as rookie reliever Andrew Saalfrank, who made $104,517 this season, more than tripled their earnings.

The money is even more impactful for kitchen and clubhouse attendants, who are about to receive in the mail a check worth years of their salary.

Where does the rest go?

The remaining 40% of gate receipts from guaranteed playoff games (plus 100% of gate receipts from all additional playoff games) goes to the owners.