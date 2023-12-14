MLB's 'Spring Breakout' to feature top prospects from all 30 teams

Major League Baseball is giving fans the opportunity to see some of the top prospects in the game play against one another with a new initiative called "Spring Breakout" set to begin this March.

From MLB:

All 30 MLB clubs will assemble rosters filled with 20-25 of their best prospects to take on top Minor League or rookie talents from other organizations. Each team will play at least one seven-inning exhibition game as part of the initiative. One Arizona and one Florida organization will play two over the four days to make the math work.

Twelve of this year's matchups will be paired with Major League Spring Training games as part of in-stadium doubleheaders, giving fans a peek at their favorite team's future and present in one memorable day.

The schedule will run from March 14-17 and the players involved will be announced closer to the start date. Teams will be made up for prospects of all levels, so get ready to see the likes of Jackson Chourio, Dylan Crews, Jackson Holliday, and Paul Skenes play with and against some of the youngest stars in the game.

As ESPN's Jeff Passan notes, if this event is successful, it is likely MLB will look to grow it, potentially extending it next season or even devising a tournament to showcase up and coming talent.

2024 MLB Spring Breakout schedule

Thursday, March 14Reds @ Rangers*, 6:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. PTOrioles @ Pirates*, 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

Friday, March 15Marlins @ Cardinals*, 2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PTMariners @ Padres, 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PTWhite Sox @ Cubs, 5:05 p.m. ET/2:05 p.m. PTNationals @ Mets*, 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PTGiants @ Athletics*, 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 16Braves @ Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. ET/10:05 a.m. PTPhillies @ Tigers, 1:05 p.m. ET/10:05 a.m. PTBlue Jays @ Yankees*, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PTRays @ Twins*, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PTDodgers @ Angels*, 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PTGuardians @ Reds*, 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PTD-backs @ Rockies*, 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 17Astros @ Cardinals*, 10:05 a.m. ET/7:05 a.m. PTBrewers @ Royals*, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

* — paired with Major League game as traditional doubleheader