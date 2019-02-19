0 Mob boss Al Capone's home for sale

A piece of a legendary mob boss’ early life is for sale and it could be a steal at only $109,900.

The home where Al Capone lived with his wife and mother before he became the legend he was, is now for sale in Chicago.

Located in the city’s Park Manor neighborhood, the home is a two-unit brownstone that has 2,820 square feet and six bedrooms, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The property has a 68-foot lot and the home has hardwood floors, wood trim and a large octagon living room in each side of the building, according to the Tribune.

It may also have a secret tunnel, USA Today reported. Where’s Geraldo Rivera when you need him?

“There was a tunnel that went to the house from the garage,” Ryan Smith, the agent who is representing the building told Crain’s Chicago Business. Smith said it probably was entered through a door in the basement, but the tunnel appears to have been filled, USA Today reported.

According to the listing, the mobster moved to the house in August 1923 a few years after he relocated to Chicago from New York to work with Johnny Torrio.

He paid $5,550 for the duplex, according to WFLD.

The home hosted the funeral for Capone’s brother Frank Capone in 1924, according to USA Today. Theresa Capone died in the house in 1952, WFLD reported.

The ownership of the house transferred to Al Capone’s sister, Mafalda Maritote in November 1947. After their mother died, Maritote sold the house to William Petty in January 1953, USA Today reported.

The home was lost in foreclosure from its most recent owner, USA Today reported.

