Mock Draft Monday with PFF's Trevor Sikkema: Cowboys fill needs, Vikings and Broncos land QBs

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.

In his latest mock, Sikkema identifies the ideal landing spots for QBs JJ McCarthy and Bo Nix. He explains why both's success in the NFL will largely hinge of the coach and ecosystem they land in. Sikkema also shares where three elite offensive line prospects can help teams trying to contend in 2024 and set themselves up for the long haul.

Sikkema also tries to identify what the Dallas Cowboys really need to come away with in this year's draft and shares the ideal picks in the first two rounds for them. He also shares his least favorite pick that has WR Xavier Worthy going to the Baltimore Ravens.

2:00 - Mock Draft Monday

2:45 - Trevor Sikkema's Mock Draft Methodology

8:45 - New York Jets select OL Troy Fautanu with No. 10 pick

17:40 - Minnesota Vikings trade up to No. 5 spot to take QB JJ McCarthy

35:55 - Denver Broncos trade back to No. 22 pick and select QB Bo Nix

44:05 - Philadelphia Eagles trade up to No. 12 and take OL Taliese Fuaga

47:45 - Dallas Cowboys select OL Graham Barton with No. 24 pick

51:05 - Trevor's least favorite mock pick - Ravens drafting WR Xavier Worthy with No. 30 pick

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts