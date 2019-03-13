  • Mom accused of killing 5-year-old daughter she claimed had fallen from balcony

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HOUSTON - A Texas mother is behind bars after Houston police said she fatally beat her young daughter, then falsely claimed that the girl had fallen from a balcony.

    TRENDING NOW:

    According to KPRC, Andrea Webb, 21, of Houston, was charged Monday with serious bodily injury to a child in connection with the death of 5-year-old Samantha Bell. Webb likely will face a murder charge after an autopsy reveals the girl's cause of death, officials said.

    >> Read more trending news 

    In a 911 call late Saturday, Webb said Samantha had fallen from a second-floor balcony at their Houston apartment building, KPRC reported. But detectives said the girl's wounds didn't support Webb's claim. 

    Police said Webb eventually changed her story, admitting that she had beaten the girl with a belt after making her "sit against a wall without the support of a seat," KPRC reported. During the beating, Webb also told her boyfriend, who was not identified, to get a thicker belt from one of her neighbors, according to the Houston Chronicle

    Webb is being held on $50,000 bond, KPRC reported. Police also arrested her boyfriend on a parole violation, the Chronicle reported.

    Read more here or here.

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories